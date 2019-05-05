Conor McGregor: Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone calls out Irishman after beating Al Iaquinta

Cerrone beat Iaquinta on points 49-45 49-45 49-46

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone called out Conor McGregor after a decision win over Al Iaquinta at lightweight on Saturday, saying he was "ready" to face the former two-division champion.

But American Cerrone, 36, said he would only "derail" to face Irishman McGregor if he did not get a shot at a title.

Cerrone won a five-round unanimous decision over Iaquinta in Ottawa, Canada, for his 23rd UFC victory.

"Let's dance," Cerrone told TSN when asked about McGregor.

"If he wants to come back in July, we're ready. Fourth of July weekend, I love international fight weekend.

"I think it would make perfect sense to get Conor and me on it."

McGregor revealed in March that he had retired from MMA but in April, in series of now-deleted tweets described as "unacceptable" by the UFC, he appeared to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov to another fight.

Nurmagomedov will face Dustin Poirier in the lightweight title unification bout at UFC 242 on 7 September, but Cerrone said it would be "foolish" for organisers not to select him if either dropped out.

"I just think if something happens and they need somebody else for a title shot, it better be me," he told UFC News.

"I've done so much in the sport, they would be foolish not to. I feel entitled."