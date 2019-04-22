Jack Shore: Welsh fighter believes he is ready for step up to the UFC

Jack Shore stopped Mike Ekundayo in the third round of their title fight in December

Cage Warriors' world bantamweight champion Jack Shore believes he is ready to move up to the UFC ahead of his title defence against Scott Malone.

The 24-year-old is undefeated, with 10 wins, and beat Mike Ekundayo to win the bantamweight title in December 2018.

Cage Warriors has previously produced UFC world champions Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping, as well as Welsh fighters Brett Johns and Jack Marshman.

"I've had my eyes on it a long time," said the Abertillery-born fighter.

"Whether it comes after this fight, two more or three more, I'd love to fight in the UFC, I think I'm ready now.

"I'm prepared to keep pushing until I get there, once I do it is not the end, then it is pushing onto bigger targets and aiming for UFC belts.

"It will mean the world to me to get there, I'm a young boy from the Valleys so to be fighting on the world stage will be something people talk about for a long time."

Saturday's opponent in Cardiff, Malone, comes into the fight on the back of six-straight wins, the most recent of which against Shore's teammate Josh Reed in December 2018.

Despite Malone's impressive recent record, Shore believes he is the better fighter "in every area".

"Scott is a very worthy contender, on a winning streak and two big finishes in his last two fights so he is a very dangerous opponent but I feel I have the answer to him," said Shore.

"Going in as defending champion doesn't seem any different, I have the same hunger and motivation that I had when I was coming through the ranks and fought for the belt.

"It'll be one to tick off the list, defending the belt, because people say you're not truly the champion until you have defended it so I look forward to doing that."