UFC 236: Dustin Poirier beats Max Holloway on a thrilling night in Atlanta

Dustin Poirier defeated featherweight world champion Max Holloway to clinch the interim lightweight world title at UFC 236 in Atlanta on Saturday.

All three judges scored it for Poirier 49-46, ending Holloway's five-year, 13-fight win streak.

"This feels amazing. I feel like I'm in a dream right now," Poirier, 30, said.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya continued his unbeaten run by defeating Kelvin Gastelum via unanimous decision in the interim middleweight title.

"I just beat one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world," Poirier said after securing the 25th - and biggest - win of his mixed martial arts career.

"This is a piece of the world title. This is what I want. Now I want to unify the title."

