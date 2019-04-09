TJ Dillashaw: American banned from UFC for two years after failing drugs test

Henry Cejudo grappling with TJ Dillashaw
TJ Dillashaw lost to Henry Cejudo in 33 seconds in January

UFC fighter TJ Dillashaw has been banned for two years after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Recombinant human erythropoietin - a form of banned blood-boosting hormone EPO - was found in a sample provided by the American following his last bout against Henry Cejudo on 18 January.

Dillashaw lost to flyweight champion Cejudo in 33 seconds after stepping down a division to take the fight.

In March, he said he had "voluntarily" vacated the UFC bantamweight title.

The 33-year-old's ban has been backdated to the date of the positive test.

