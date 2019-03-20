TJ Dillashaw vacates UFC title after failing drug test

TJ Dillashaw
Dillashaw made his octagon debut in 2011

TJ Dillashaw says he has vacated the UFC bantamweight title after failing a drug test after his last bout against Henry Cejudo.

The American lost to flyweight champion Cejudo in 33 seconds after stepping down a division to take the fight.

He says the United States Anti-Doping Agency and the New York State Athletic Commission told him about the finding.

Dillashaw added he was "voluntarily relinquishing" his title "while I deal with this matter".

In a message on Instagram, he wrote: "While words can't even begin to express how disappointed I am at this time, please know that I'm working with my team to understand what has occurred and how to resolve this situation as quickly as possible."

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you