UFC London: Marshman & Phillips ready for 'battle of Wales'

Jack Marshman and John Phillips are two of three Welshman in UFC along with Brett Johns

UFC London Venue: London's O2 Arena Date: Saturday, 16 March Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 20:00 GMT and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

A possible Grand Slam victory in the Six Nations or Swansea City taking the FA Cup scalp of Manchester City are not the only big sporting events involving Welsh competitors this weekend.

Indeed, the stakes are arguably highest for Welshman Jack Marshman and John Phillips who are preparing to face each other at UFC London on Saturday.

To the victor? The unofficial title of "hardest man in Wales".

But for the vanquished? It is likely to mean the end of their UFC career.

This one won't be for the feint hearted.

'The loser probably goes out of UFC'

In the competitive world of cage fighting, a losing record is ultimately likely to lead to losing the big stage of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, as former WWE star CM Punk would attest.

Both Marshman and Phillips have lost successive fights in UFC and another defeat could potentially spell the end for either fighter, by their own admissions.

Abertillery's Marshman has two wins from his five fights, with the 29-year-old most recently losing to Karl Roberson in New York.

When Phillips began his UFC career he took to sleeping in a camper van outside his gym in Dublin, where he is trained by Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh.

The 31-year-old will be looking for his first victory on mixed martial arts' top promotion after losing his opening two bouts by submission.

"It's the unofficial title of Wales," said Phillips. "I won't celebrating beating Jack.

"He's a Welshman and it's bad circumstances, whoever loses is probably going out of the UFC. I like Jack, I like his team. Unfortunately it's him or me."

Marshman is certain Phillips is correct.

"I expected the call to fight John, it makes sense, I think we expected it, we've both unfortunately lost two fights on a bounce," he said.

"It is a shame that it might mean one Welsh lad going out of the UFC, but that's the way it's got to be.

"Ideally it is fight of the night and we both stay in UFC, but ultimately I am coming to win."

No bad blood

Despite the high stakes, both fighters insist they have no bad blood towards each other, despite a desire "to knock his head off."

"This is the biggest of the night, we are crowing the unofficial title of Wales, the king is going to be crowned, it is me or Jack," Phillips said.

"I was a bit surprised it got made but it is a fight I've called for. It was going to happen. Ideally when we first got into UFC it would have happened, it sucks that it is only happening now when we have both suffered losses. Now we are both coming to win.

"There is no bad blood, he's a good guy Jack, but this is a fight everyone wants to see.

"There is pressure in every fight. I feel good, I've trained hard and have faith in my camp and my skills.

"I'd like to think of us sitting in a bar as old men talking about the fight. The crown of Wales is waiting."

Marshman, the marginal favourite with bookmakers, says there is more pressure on his opponent.

"We are really similar fighters and there is no bad blood between us. We are both going to try and knock the other guy's head off," he said.

"It is a good battle, he's Swansea and I am Cardiff! He will have a decent crowd, I know I have, it is going to be a good night. I am looking forward to it.

"The pressure is on but I don't feel it. I've had five fights and won two. The pressure is more on him than me.

"I've only lost to top level boys. I am turning up to have a fight no matter what. The winner is the hardest man in Wales. We will probably laugh about that in years to come."