Scotland's Joanne Calderwood to face Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 238

Joanne Calderwood, right, defeated Ariane Lipski of Brazil in January on a unanimous points decision

Scotland's Joanne Calderwood says mixed martial arts has "allowed me to forget about my problems", after announcing she will face Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 238 in Chicago.

The Ayrshire fighter, 32, will face the American - two years her junior - on 8 June.

And victory would take the Scot, currently seventh in the division, closer to a potential title shot.

Calderwood's pro record currently stands at 13-3-0.

"People know that girls are crazier than guys," said Calderwood, who is currently on a two-fight winner streak since moving to flyweight. "I was very young when I started fighting and wasn't doing well academically, I didn't know where my path was going. Nothing really clicked for me in school except for practical subjects.

"When I started MMA, it was an outlet for my personal frustrations, especially in school.

"It allowed me to forget about my problems. I think I showed natural talent when I first started. Once I left school, my main focus was MMA and as soon as I joined the UFC it meant I could fight full time and didn't have to balance training and work, no more ridiculously early mornings running from training to work."

Speaking to BBC Scotland prior to defeating Ariane Lipski in Brooklyn in January, Calderwood said: "I'm in the place I should be and nothing is going to stop me now.

"I have dedicated and nearly ruined my life for this sport so I feel like this is all I've to do and I'm good at it. This is where I'm supposed to be.

"When I win on Saturday it's on to the next fight - I want to be a UFC champion. Yeah, I've gone off track a little bit, but that's okay because I didn't give up and I'm back on track now."