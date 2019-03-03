UFC fighter Johnny Walker in 'worm' move fail
We all love a good winning celebration, and UFC fighter Johnny Walker knows it.
Keen to prolong the entertainment beyond the 36 seconds it took the light-heavyweight to knock out Misha Cirkunov in Las Vegas, Brazil's Walker attempted the 'worm' dance move.
But he failed miserably, landing awkwardly and dislocating his shoulder.
"If I can survive myself, I can survive anyone else," the embarrassed 26-year-old joked, while being propped up by his trainer.
The number 14-ranked contender, who also won his last two bouts with quick knockouts, beat Cirkunov with a stunning flying knee at UFC 235.
Asked about the winning move, he said: "I train every move thousands and thousands of times and I have to be perfect."
Maybe Walker should take the same approach to dance celebration practice, as he does to his UFC moves.