Rhys McKee submits Perry Goodwin at Cage Warriors 102

Rhys McKee won Saturday's fight with two minutes and 30 seconds gone in the third round

Ballymena fighter Rhys McKee defeated Perry Goodwin in an exhilarating contest with a third round submission at Cage Warriors 102 in London.

The pair exchanged heavy shots throughout the fight before McKee secured victory with a modified guillotine choke in the third round.

Earlier in the evening Newtownards' Andy Young lost a unanimous decision to Sam Creasey.

Newry's Decky McAleenan was beaten by majority decision to Steve Aimable.

McKee went into the contest with Goodwin as favourite but started slowly as the Englishman landed the heavier shots which reddened the face of the 23-year-old.

The Northern Irishman upped the tempo in the second round and blooded the face of Goodwin, but both men abandoned caution and traded heavy blows.

Thrilling fight

Both fighters were able to take each other down in what was shaping up to be a thrilling fight.

All was at stake going into the third and the intensity didn't let up - McKee was able to secure a vital take down against the cage and dominated positon on the back of Goodwin.

As both men scrambled on a bloodied canvas, McKee was able to secure a modified guillotine choke and tap Goodwin.

Rhys McKee takes his professional record to 9-2-1 after beating Goodwin

In the final preliminary bout Young lost a unanimous decision to Creasey.

Young was looking to re-establish himself as one of the leading European flyweights with victory over the highly rated Creasy, but his English opponent dominated the fight with a clinical striking performance.

Professional veteran Young was coming into the contest on the back of a four-fight losing streak, and the 29-year-old showed little sign of securing victory despite a gutsy performance.

Creasy dominated the striking exchanges at range and inside when Young looked to close the distance, marking Young's body and leg early on.

Creasy's impressive work on the feet continued throughout the fight and he looked to have Young in danger when he dropped him with a heavy straight right hand with three minutes remaining in the third.

Andy Young has been a professional fighter in MMA for eight years

However, Young was able to catch Creasy in his guard and recover to his feet, but failed to trouble his opponent who secured victory with a comfortable performance.

Earlier in the pro prelims, Decky McAleenan lost a majority decision to Steve Aimable.

McAleenan looked to use his range on the feet but Aimable continually caught the kicks of the Newry man to bring the fight to the ground.

Despite McAleenan looking to attack from his guard, English fighter Aimable was able to dominate position to win the rounds.

The second round started brightly for McAleenan - he looked to land a flying knee before Aimable caught another kick and brought the fight to the ground where he was deducted a point for strikes to the back of the head.

That deduction set up an interesting final round, but the man from Essex. was able to secure the vital takedowns which ultimately won the fight.