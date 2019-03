Jon Jones (left) has won 24 and lost only one of his 25 professional fights

Light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones dominated Anthony Smith in a gruelling five-round fight to defend his title at UFC 235 in Las Vegas.

Two-time world champion and overwhelming favourite Jones, 31, picked fellow American Smith apart to earn a unanimous decision.

Jones dominated all five rounds of their main event bout, comprehensively outstriking and outgrappling the 30-year-old.

Despite receiving a two-point deduction for an illegal knee in the fourth round, Jones won by a wide margin, with all three judges scoring the bout 48-44 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Victory extended his undefeated record in world title fights to 13 as he successfully defended his title for the first time since recapturing the belt from Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 in December.

"Hats off to Anthony Smith," Jones said. "Now I see why they call him 'Lionheart'.

"I have never had someone talk to me while I was hitting him. This guy is so durable - he's like a Terminator. He did a great job."

The fight did not match some of the vintage Jones displays during his previous world title run, and the two-time UFC champion admitted he didn't deliver the performance he had hoped for.

"Man, this MMA thing is really hard," he said after the fight.

"Some days you're going to look amazing and some days at work you're not going to perform at the level you hold yourself to.

Before UFC 235, Jones had hinted at a move up to heavyweight to face old foe and current heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier for a third time.

But post-fight, he suggested an extended stay at light-heavyweight could be an option - with a new crop of contenders, led by Brazilian knockout artist Thiago 'Marreta' Santos, beginning to emerge.

"Right now I'm going to enjoy this win, go back to the drawing board and figure out ways to get better," he said.

"There's a lot of young talent in the UFC. So many guys coming up, so many guys that are looking unbelievable, and that's going to be such a challenge in itself."

More to follow.