UFC 235 and UFC London to be live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sport website

Jon Jones beat Alexander Gustafsson to claim the light-heavyweight crown in December

Jon Jones' light-heavyweight title defence against Anthony Smith at UFC 235 will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sport Online.

It will be the first of a minimum of four events from the promotion to feature on the BBC in 2019, including UFC London on Saturday, 16 March.

Commentary of the main card at UFC 235 will begin from 03:00 GMT on Sunday.

UFC commentator and former title challenger Dan Hardy will be joined by fellow commentator John Gooden.

"Our UK fans are some of the most passionate in the world and with the help of the BBC we are delighted to bring them the additional UFC access they deserve," said David Shaw, UFC's senior-vice president for international and content.

In the co-main event in Las Vegas this weekend, Tyron Woodley puts his welterweight crown on the line against Nigeria's Kamaru Usman.

Liverpool's Darren Till headlines the London card against Jorge Masvidal at the O2 Arena, with a host of British fighters including Leon Edwards and Nathaniel Wood also in action.

Ben Gallop, head of radio and digital for BBC Sport, added: "Following the success of our coverage of UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Thompson, UFC 228 and UFC 229 last year, I'm delighted we'll be broadcasting more live UFC events as the sport of MMA continues to grow in popularity in the UK.

"Our comprehensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website will bring fans every moment of the action from the forthcoming series of events."