UFC 234: Robert Whittaker pulls out of middleweight title fight at last minute

Robert Whittaker
Whittaker is on a nine fight winning run in UFC

Robert Whittaker will have emergency surgery after pulling out of his middleweight title defence against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 234.

The New Zealand-born Australian was due to headline his home event at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday (03:00 GMT).

UFC president Dana White told ESPN that Whittaker had been taken to hospital after complaining of stomach pain and was diagnosed with a hernia.

Anderson Silva against Israel Adesanya has been moved up to the main event.

