Darren Till: British UFC fighter wants another welterweight title shot

Darren Till (left) and Jorge Masvidal face-off during their news conference

Britain's Darren Till hopes to put himself in the frame for another shot at the UFC welterweight title with victory over Jorge Masvidal in London.

The Liverpool fighter, 26, suffered his first defeat on the sport's biggest promotion when he lost a championship bout against Tyron Woodley in September.

But fellow Briton Leon Edwards, who faces Gunnar Nelson at the 02 Arena on 16 March in the co-main event, also wants to face Till.

"I want to avenge that only loss on my record," said Till of his defeat last time out.

American Woodley is expected to defend his welterweight crown against Nigeria-born Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 on 2 March, and Till is keen to take on the winner.

"I have got seven weeks and the only thing I want to do is focus on beating Jorge Masvidal," he added.

"I don't want to think about after him. I have to train harder than ever to beat this man.

"Masvidal is a bigger name than me, he's just been inactive. A win over him and I can campaign for a rematch with the champ - or if Usman beats Woodley…"

Darren Till lost to Tyron Woodley in a championship bout last September

Edwards, 27, felt he deserved to headline the London card against Till and says both the Liverpudlian and Masvidal turned him down after he called them out over social media.

"English want to fight the English," said the Birmingham fighter, who suggested he and Till should meet in his home city. "I want to fight - so when he's ready, I'm ready.

"Hopefully, whoever wins the main event, I will be next.

"I feel I have to go out there and finish Gunnar Nelson to stake my claim and get the winner of the main event."

Till insisted any potential bout with Edwards would not happen in Birmingham, but added: "If he wins on 16 March, he can get the beating he so wants."

Masvidal, sat between the pair during a news conference at London's BT Tower, interrupted the British duo's spat by pulling out his phone and asking for the Wifi password.

"I am excited to fight," added the 34-year-old American. "England has produced a lot of great fighters.

"I like fighting in people's backyards, I like the vibe and the energy you get."

Wood looking for opponent

Nathaniel Wood (right) is looking to secure a fight in London

Meanwhile, UFC announced British bantamweight Nathaniel Wood will look to add to his opening two wins on the promotion when he faces Jose Quinonez in London.

Mike Grundy versus Nad Narimani and Danny Henry's bout against Dan Ige have also been added to the line-up.

Londoner Wood has been calling for a fight in the capital since before his victory over Andre Ewell at UFC 232 in December.

"I was starting to get nervous about not having an opponent," he said. "I only got one two days ago, there was some back and forth on Twitter - people saying they wanted the fight, but no contracts signed.

"I'm living the dream like I imagined. I do feel some pressure, but I feel like I rise to it."