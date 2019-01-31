Cage Warriors: Jack Shore faces Scott Malone in Cardiff

Jack Shore has never been beaten as a professional or amateur in 22 fights

Undefeated world champion Jack Shore will defend his bantamweight title against Scott Malone at Cage Warriors 104 in Cardiff on 27 April.

Scotsman Malone is on a six-fight winning run and a dangerous opponent for the 23-year-old from Abertillery.

"I don't pick and choose - whoever wants to come to Wales and try and take my belt is welcome," said Shore.

"They think they've got the skills to beat me, but when it's go time it's a different story."

Malone was in impressive form in his last bout, beating Shore's team-mate Josh Reed in the first round of their meeting at Cage Warriors 100 in December, 2018.

Shore was equally impressive at the same event, stopping Mike Ekundayo in the third round of their bout.

Cage Warriors has been a stepping stone to UFC for some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts, including Conor McGregor.

Welsh UFC fighters Jack Marshman and Brett Johns are also former Cage Warriors champions.

A number of other promising Welsh fighters are due to appear at the Cardiff event, including Mason Jones, Aaron Khalid, Reed, Kris Edwards, Cory McKenna, Oban Elliot and Jordan Peake.