UFC 229: Conor McGregor suspended for six months for post-UFC 229 melee
Conor McGregor has been suspended for six months and fined $50,000 (£38,095) for his part in the ugly scenes which marred UFC 229 in October.
His opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov, received a nine-month suspension and has been fined $500,000 (£380,950).
Russian Nurmagomedov began a brawl by the octagon after beating McGregor, before the Irishman was involved in a bust-up with his opponent's team.
Both suspensions have been backdated to the date of the fight.
