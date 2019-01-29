UFC 229: Conor McGregor suspended for six months for post-UFC 229 melee

Breaking news

Conor McGregor has been suspended for six months and fined $50,000 (£38,095) for his part in the ugly scenes which marred UFC 229 in October.

His opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov, received a nine-month suspension and has been fined $500,000 (£380,950).

Russian Nurmagomedov began a brawl by the octagon after beating McGregor, before the Irishman was involved in a bust-up with his opponent's team.

Both suspensions have been backdated to the date of the fight.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you