Bellator: Ryan Bader knocks out Fedor Emelianenko to become two-division champion

Ryan Bader becomes two-division champion
Ryan Bader is the first fighter to hold Bellator titles in two weight divisions

Ryan Bader became Bellator's first two-division champion when he knocked out Russian Fedor Emelianenko in 35 seconds to claim the heavyweight title.

The American former UFC fighter, 35, also holds the promotion's light-heavyweight crown.

He floored 42-year-old Emelianenko with a left hook before referee Mike Beltran jumped in as Bader looked to follow up with a flurry of groundstrokes.

"I had a great night," said Bader after his victory at The Forum in California.

"But first and foremost I want to give it up to that man sitting across the cage from me."

Bader, who spent eight years in the UFC after winning TV show The Ultimate Fighter 8 in 2008, has one fight left on his six-bout Bellator contract.

Meanwhile, former WWE wrestler Jack Swagger, whose real name is Jake Hager, beat fellow American JW Kiser on his mixed martial arts debut.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you