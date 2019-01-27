Bellator: Ryan Bader knocks out Fedor Emelianenko to become two-division champion

Ryan Bader is the first fighter to hold Bellator titles in two weight divisions

Ryan Bader became Bellator's first two-division champion when he knocked out Russian Fedor Emelianenko in 35 seconds to claim the heavyweight title.

The American former UFC fighter, 35, also holds the promotion's light-heavyweight crown.

He floored 42-year-old Emelianenko with a left hook before referee Mike Beltran jumped in as Bader looked to follow up with a flurry of groundstrokes.

"I had a great night," said Bader after his victory at The Forum in California.

"But first and foremost I want to give it up to that man sitting across the cage from me."

Bader, who spent eight years in the UFC after winning TV show The Ultimate Fighter 8 in 2008, has one fight left on his six-bout Bellator contract.

Meanwhile, former WWE wrestler Jack Swagger, whose real name is Jake Hager, beat fellow American JW Kiser on his mixed martial arts debut.