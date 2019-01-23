Paul Craig: UFC Scot to fight Kennedy Nzechukwu in Philadelphia

Scot Craig in action against Khalil Rountree at UFC Fight Night Glasgow in 2017

Scottish fighter Paul Craig will face Ultimate Fighting Championship newcomer Kennedy Nzechukwu in Philadelphia.

The two light-heavyweights will meet on 30 March, on the undercard of Justin Gaethje and Edson Barboza.

Nigerian-born Texan Nzechukwu is unbeaten on the Dana White Contender series, but this will be his first with the Mixed Martial Arts' top promotion.

Craig, 31, has won two of his five UFC fights, his last bout a defeat by Australian Jim Crute in December.

The Coatbridge contender fancies his chances against 26-year-old Nzechukwu, saying his previous record "doesn't mean a lot" at this level.

"He's not fought in the UFC before, he's not fought under the bright lights - that's quite an intense thing," explained Craig.

"Kennedy is a striker and very, very raw and sometimes rawness doesn't work when you're up against somebody who's skilled."

Craig added: "I'm a very high-level grappler, so wrestling, jui-jitsu - submission is what I'm looking for.

"I use a lot of my energy trying to get submissions because what I want is an exciting fight. I don't want a boring fight."