UFC schedule and results 2019
Schedule
March
2: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada - UFC 235: Jon Jones v Anthony Smith (light-heavyweight title); Tyron Woodley v Kamaru Usman (welterweight title); Robbie Lawler v Ben Askren (welterweight)
9: INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas - UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis v Junior Dos Santos (heavyweight)
16: 02 Arena, London - UFC Fight Night: Darren Till v Jorge Masvidal (welterweight); Leon Edwards v Gunnar Nelson (welterweight); Nathaniel Wood v Jose Quinonez (bantamweight)
23: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee - UFC Fight Night: Stephen Thompson v Anthony Pettis (welterweight); Curtis Blaydes v Justin Willis (heavyweight)
30: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - UFC Fight Night: Edson Barboza v Justin Gaethje (lightweight); Karolina Kowalkiewicz v Michelle Waterson (strawweight)
April
13: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia - UFC 236: Max Holloway v Dustin Poirier (interim lightweight title); Kelvin Gastelum v Israel Adesanya (interim middleweight title)
Results
February
23: 02 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic - UFC Fight Night
- Thiago Santos bt Jan Blachowicz by third-round knockout (light heavyweight)
- Stefan Struve bt Marcos Rogerio de Lima by second-round submission (heavyweight).
17: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Arizona - UFC Fight Night
- Francis Ngannou bt Cain Velasquez by first-round knockout (heavyweight)
- Paul Felder bt James Vick by unanimous decision (lightweight)
- Cynthia Calvillo bt Cortney Casey by unanimous decision (strawweight).
10: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia - UFC 234
- Robert Whittaker v Kelvin Gastelum, cancelled (middleweight title fight)
- Israel Adesanya bt Anderson Silva by unanimous decision (middleweight)
2: Arena CFO, Fortaleza, Brazil - UFC Fight Night
- Marlon Moraes bt Raphael Assuncao by first-round submission (bantamweight)
- Demian Maia bt Lyman Good by first-round submission (welterweight)
January
19: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Nevada - UFC Fight Night
- Henry Cejudo bt TJ Dillashaw by TKO (flyweight title fight)
- Paige VanZant bt Rachael Ostovich by submission (flyweight)
