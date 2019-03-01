UFC schedule and results 2019

From the section

Henry Cejudo scored a 32 second knockout over TJ Dillashaw to successfully defend his flyweight title in Las Vegas

Schedule

March

2: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada - UFC 235: Jon Jones v Anthony Smith (light-heavyweight title); Tyron Woodley v Kamaru Usman (welterweight title); Robbie Lawler v Ben Askren (welterweight)

9: INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas - UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis v Junior Dos Santos (heavyweight)

16: 02 Arena, London - UFC Fight Night: Darren Till v Jorge Masvidal (welterweight); Leon Edwards v Gunnar Nelson (welterweight); Nathaniel Wood v Jose Quinonez (bantamweight)

23: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee - UFC Fight Night: Stephen Thompson v Anthony Pettis (welterweight); Curtis Blaydes v Justin Willis (heavyweight)

30: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - UFC Fight Night: Edson Barboza v Justin Gaethje (lightweight); Karolina Kowalkiewicz v Michelle Waterson (strawweight)

April

13: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia - UFC 236: Max Holloway v Dustin Poirier (interim lightweight title); Kelvin Gastelum v Israel Adesanya (interim middleweight title)

Results

February

23: 02 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic - UFC Fight Night

Thiago Santos bt Jan Blachowicz by third-round knockout (light heavyweight)

Stefan Struve bt Marcos Rogerio de Lima by second-round submission (heavyweight).

17: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Arizona - UFC Fight Night

Francis Ngannou bt Cain Velasquez by first-round knockout (heavyweight)

Paul Felder bt James Vick by unanimous decision (lightweight)

Cynthia Calvillo bt Cortney Casey by unanimous decision (strawweight).

10: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia - UFC 234

Robert Whittaker v Kelvin Gastelum, cancelled (middleweight title fight)

Israel Adesanya bt Anderson Silva by unanimous decision (middleweight)

2: Arena CFO, Fortaleza, Brazil - UFC Fight Night

Marlon Moraes bt Raphael Assuncao by first-round submission (bantamweight)

Demian Maia bt Lyman Good by first-round submission (welterweight)

January

19: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Nevada - UFC Fight Night

Henry Cejudo bt TJ Dillashaw by TKO (flyweight title fight)

Paige VanZant bt Rachael Ostovich by submission (flyweight)

