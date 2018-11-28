Conor McGregor: UFC fighter banned from driving for six months and fined

Conor McGregor leaves Naas district court near Dublin

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been banned from driving for six months after pleading guilty to speeding.

The Irishman, 30, admitted to driving his Range Rover at 154kph (96mph) in a 100kph (62mph) zone near Kill, County Kildare, in October 2017.

He apologised to the judge after he was also fined 1,000 euros (£883) at Naas district court near Dublin.

McGregor's last UFC bout ended in defeat by Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in October.

Following the fight, there were violent scenes involving the fighters and McGregor was suspended for a month on medical grounds.