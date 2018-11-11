UFC: Donald Cerrone sets new record with 21 wins, Rodriguez earns dramatic win

Cerrone (left) made his UFC debut in 2011, after World Extreme Cagefighting merged with the Ultimate Fighting Championship

Welterweight Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone set a new record of 21 UFC wins as he beat Mike Perry in Denver, Colorado.

The 35-year-old home town favourite forced Perry to tap out with an arm bar submission at the end of round one.

The victory sees him move past England's Michael Bisping, who has retired, and Canada's Georges St-Pierre, who both have 20 wins.

He now also holds the record for most finishes with 15, passing Brazilians Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva.

In the night's main event, Yair 'El Pantera' Rodriguez of Mexico knocked out Korea's Chan Sung Jung with one second remaining in their featherweight battle.

Rodriguez, bent over, managed to catch 'The Korean Zombie' with a backwards elbow to the face, sending him to the canvas.