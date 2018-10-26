UFC Fight Night 138: Chris Fishgold to face Calvin Kattar on debut

Chris Fishgold has not fought for 12 months

Britain's Chris Fishgold will take the first step in what he hopes will be a journey all the way to the top when he makes his UFC debut on Saturday.

With the dust still settling on Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor's title bout in Las Vegas, UFC returns at Fight Night 138 in Moncton, Canada.

Former Cage Warriors champion Fishgold, from Liverpool, faces American featherweight Calvin Kattar in Moncton.

"I'm ready to do some damage and get him out of there quick," he said.

Fishgold arrives in UFC with a 17-1-1 record in MMA but has not fought for 12 months, while Kattar has won two and lost one of his three UFC bouts.

Fishgold arrived in Canada on Sunday after a training camp in Merseyside.

The 26-year-old has his eyes on multiple belts after reaching "the big league", having also fought at lightweight during his MMA career.

"When I get in there the fella's a fella with two arms and two legs," he told BBC Sport. "It's the same approach as my other opponents."

Scottish lightweight Stevie Ray will also feature on the card, facing Tunisia's Jessin Ayari, with Volkan Oezdemir and Anthony Smith the headline bout at light-heavyweight.