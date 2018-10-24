Conor McGregor & Khabib Nurmagomedov's bans extended after brawl following UFC fight

Nurmagomedov made McGregor tap out in the fourth round of their world title bout on 7 October

The bans issued to Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been extended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission until an investigation into the brawl that followed their UFC lightweight world title fight is completed.

Following his victory on 7 October, Nurmagomedov jumped the octagon fence and started fighting his rival's team.

McGregor then fought with the Russian's camp as numerous brawls broke out.

The Commission voted to release half - $1m - of Nurmagomedov's fight purse.

The other half of the Russian's prize money will be withheld until a disciplinary hearing in December.

Both fighters have been requested to attend the hearing in person.

They had been temporarily suspended on 15 October, but the Commission voted unanimously to extend the bans until their next meeting, when the matter is expected to be resolved.

"I understand that the Nevada State Athletic Commission is doing a thorough investigation, which I am confident will benefit my client," said McGregor's manager Audie Attar.

Nurmagomedov made McGregor tap out in the fourth round, and the Irishman has since been suspended for a month on medical grounds.

Members of Nurmagomedov's team were also involved in a brawl with McGregor in the octagon after the Russian vaulted the cage fence.

Three of his party were arrested but later released, with McGregor refusing to press charges.

"If I would have had the video I now have, I would have also withheld McGregor's purse," said commission chair Anthony Marnell lll.

Nurmagomedov apologised following the incident but cited pre-fight comments in which McGregor "talked about my religion, talked about my country, talked about my father".