Khabib Nurmagomedov: Russian UFC fighter wants Floyd Mayweather bout in Moscow

Nurmagomedov met with Umar Kremlev, secretary general of the Russian Boxing Federation, to discuss a bout with Mayweather

UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov says he wants to face boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in Moscow in a fight he believes will break a world record.

Mayweather told the Russian, 30, to "come into my world" after Nurmagomedov suggested he could follow in Conor McGregor's footsteps and try boxing.

Nurmagomedov says he has met with the secretary general of the Russian Boxing Federation in a bid to make it happen.

"They are sure that we will gather 100,000 spectators," he said.

In a post on Instagram, Nurmagomedov added bringing the fight to Russia would "set a world record for the sale of paid broadcasts".

"We want the fight to take place in Moscow at the legendary Luzhniki Arena," said the unbeaten mixed martial artist.

Former five-weight world champion Mayweather, whose record stands at 50-0, beat McGregor in August 2017 in a fight that generated more than £450m and earned the 41-year-old American £210m.

Nurmagomedov, after defeating the Irishman on McGregor's return to UFC earlier this month to extend his own record to 27-0, then called out Mayweather himself.