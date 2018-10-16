Bradley Scott: British UFC fighter accepts two-year drugs ban

Bradley Scott has lost five of his eight UFC bouts

British UFC fighter Bradley Scott has accepted a two-year suspension after testing positive for a metabolite of cocaine during his last bout.

The 29-year-old failed the in-competition test at Fight Night 130 in Liverpool on 27 May, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) confirmed.

His urine sample from the night tested positive for benzoylecgonine.

Scott, who lost the welterweight bout to Italian Carlo Pedersoli, serves his two-year suspension from 3 July.

This is Scott's first offence under the anti-doping code.

Usada said it "conducted a thorough investigation into Scott's case and determined Scott had not provided verifiable evidence regarding the circumstances that led to his positive test".

The fighter must also make himself available for testing "in order to receive credit for time completed under their sanction", Usada added.