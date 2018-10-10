Khabib Nurmagomedov will keep UFC title even if suspended - Dana White

Nurmagomedov said comments made by McGregor before the fight prompted the altercations outside the octagon afterwards

Khabib Nurmagomedov will keep his world lightweight title even if he is banned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), says UFC president Dana White.

The Russian beat Conor McGregor in Las Vegas before jumping the octagon fence and fighting his rival's team.

Nurmagomedov has had his fight purse withheld while the NSAC, which sanctioned the bout, investigates.

"He is going to get suspended so maybe you give him four to six months' suspension," said White.

"If Nevada puts a suspension on him everyone will put a suspension on him. We are not going to go around the athletic commission in this country to put on a fight.

"He'll sit out, take some time off and that's it."

Nurmagomedov claimed his win after making McGregor tap out in the fourth round, with the Irishman having since been suspended for a month on medical grounds.

White, speaking to TMZ, added: "He absolutely keeps his title.

"They're talking about keeping his purse. I do not think that should happen. You should not be able to keep his whole purse.

"I think they should take £250,000 from him."

Members of Nurmagomedov's team were also involved in a brawl with McGregor in the octagon after the Russian had vaulted the cage fence.

Three of his party were arrested but later released, with McGregor refusing to press charges.

Nurmagomedov apologised following the incident but cited pre-fight comments in which McGregor "talked about my religion, talked about my country, talked about my father".

"I don't think there are too many people that don't understand why he did it but he shouldn't have done it," White said.

"He is the world champion. He just beat Conor in front of the entire world - stand up get that belt wrapped around you, you won. The guy that's yelling at you means nothing."