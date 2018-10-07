UFC 229: Conor McGregor beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov amid ugly scenes

Khabib Nurmagomedov was escorted from the arena by police

Ugly scenes marred UFC 229 as lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov began a brawl by the octagon after beating Conor McGregor.

Seconds after landing a fourth-round submission, the Russian vaulted the cage and headed towards Irishman McGregor's team, prompting a melee.

Still recovering from the bout, McGregor was then punched in the octagon by one of Nurmagomedov's party.

UFC president Dana White said three of Nurmagomedov's party had been arrested.

White could be heard telling the 30-year-old he could not receive is belt in the octagon as he feared it may incite trouble among those present at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

"I know if we put the belt on him [Nurmagomedov] in the octagon there'll be things thrown," said White. "I just said let's just try and get him out of here.

"What happens here is three guys have been arrested, there's going to be charges against them for sure. Those three guys, are they even going to get a visa to come back here? There's a lot of things that they haven't realised yet."

McGregor appeared stunned and was quickly escorted away by his team, while heavyweight and light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier entered the octagon to seemingly try to calm Nurmagomedov, who left the arena flanked by police.

What was billed as the biggest bout in UFC history, one set to break the organisation's pay-per-view record and where McGregor returned after a 693-day absence, will now prompt difficult questions for White and the company.

How the chaos unfolded

UFC president Dana White tried to speak to a stunned McGregor in the aftermath of the contest

Nurmagomedov largely dominated proceedings before administering a rear-naked choke, prompting McGregor to tap out with one minute and 57 seconds of round four remaining

The champion instantly shouted at the beaten man and then pointed at McGregor's team before exiting the ring and attacking Dillon Danis, a fighter who trains with McGregor

While the brawl took place, McGregor was punched in the ring by one of Nurmagomedov's training partners

Nurmagomedov left the arena with fans throwing objects towards him, while White said he felt "sick" over the scenes

'An absolute disgrace' - analysis

BBC MMA Show presenter Nick Peet

After seeing that I'll be so surprised if Khabib isn't suspended and stripped of the belt, he caused a riot. He blew it, he completely lost control.

To do it in front of 20,000 fans in Vegas in an environment that is being broadcast to the world. It's incredible.

Khabib has let his team down, he's let his fans down. This is an absolute disgrace what he has done here.

Former UFC fighter Dan Hardy on BBC Radio 5 live:

I feel that because it was a one-sided fight, Khabib didn't have chance to get the respect of McGregor.

Because Khabib has mauled McGregor for four rounds, he didn't get the closure he needed from the fight. As soon as he got back up, there was fight left in him and that's why he went for one of McGregor's men.

More to follow.