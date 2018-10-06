UFC 229: Conor McGregor & Khabib Nurmagomedov face off at weigh-in

McGregor aimed a kick at Nurmagomedov before the pair attempted to charge each other

UFC 229: Conor McGregor v Khabib Nurmagomedov Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Date: Sunday, 7 October Time: 03:00-06:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and text updates on the BBC Sport website and app; Listen to full replay on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra from 07:00-14:00

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov had to be restrained by security guards as the pair weighed in for their UFC lightweight title fight in Las Vegas.

They were facing off for the final time before meeting in the octagon in the early hours of Sunday.

It will be Irishman McGregor's first UFC fight in two years.

"UFC fans it's good to be back. The king is home," the 30-year told the large crowd at the T-Mobile Arena as the two both made the 155lb limit.

The weigh-in took place in front of a typically boisterous crowd at the venue, with the vast majority supporting McGregor over his Russian opponent.

McGregor's entourage on the stage even included the rapper Drake, draped in an Irish flag.

But Nurmagomedov, who has been booed all week at the pre-fight events by McGregor's vociferous supporters, still thanked "Irish fans around the world".

"Because of you guys, this fight is happening," he said, adding: "Tomorrow night I'm going to smash your boy."

Unbeaten Nurmagomedov is making the first defence of the lightweight title at UFC 229 for what has been marketed by UFC chiefs as the biggest fight in the sport's history.

Nurmagomedov succeeded McGregor as champion after the Irishman - the only fighter to simultaneously hold two UFC titles - was stripped of his featherweight and lightweight crowns when taking time away from the sport to take on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.