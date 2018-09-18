Norifumi "Kid" Yamamoto: Former Japanese UFC fighter dies aged 41 of cancer

Norifumi &amp;quot;Kid&amp;quot; Yamamoto
Yamamoto last UFC fight was against Roman Salazar in February 2015

Former Japanese UFC fighter Norifumi "Kid" Yamamoto has died aged 41.

Yamamoto, who finished with a 18-6 mixed martial arts record, announced in August that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

He made his name in Japan's Shooto and K-1 circuits, before making his UFC debut in 2011 in a loss to Demetrious Johnson.

The bantamweight had three more UFC fights, the last against Roman Salazar in 2015, which ended as a no contest.

