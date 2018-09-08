UFC 228: Darren Till at 'tipping point' against Tyron Woodley - Dana White

Darren Till is unbeaten in 18 MMA fights

Woodley v Till Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas Date: Sunday, 9 September Time: Commentary from 04:35 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live commentary and BBC Sport website live-text service

Darren Till's fight against Tyron Woodley could be the "tipping point" for his career, says Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White.

Till, 25, will aim to become Britain's second UFC world champion by beating American Woodley in the early hours of Sunday UK time in Dallas, USA.

"I knew a long time ago that this guy would be a big star if he could win the big fight," said White.

Liverpudlian Till goes into the fight unbeaten in 18 MMA contests.

"He is a very unique individual," added White. "First of all, to be undefeated in this sport is unbelievable. Then to have personality - that's just a home run."

Till goes into the bout against 36-year-old Woodley at UFC 228 with the chance to emulate Michael Bisping in bringing a world title back to Britain.

A run of four wins in a row has developed his reputation, and a back story which includes him being stabbed twice before leaving the country for Brazil at the age of 19 has fuelled interest in him.

"It's good to inspire kids," said Till. "I've never been inspired by anyone. The one thing that inspired me were the Rocky films.

"If a kid can take inspiration from me and aspire to be like me then I'm doing a good job."

White added: "To have something extra extra [speaking Portuguese] like that - just another tangible - is incredible."

This weekend is just Till's seventh UFC fight, and his rise to title contention is one of the fastest in the sport's history. Some commentators believe he is being pushed by the UFC and White with a view to him becoming the face of the organisation.

But White said: "He beat Cowboy [Donald Cerrone] and then Wonderboy [Stephen Thompson] - the number one contender at the time. It's not like he hasn't fought anyone and he is just getting thrown in there with the champion.

"He's beaten the right guys."

Till, who was criticised when he came in overweight before victory over Thompson in his last fight, came in one pound under the 170lb welterweight limit at Friday's weigh-in, while Woodley registered 170lb.

"I don't know how many fights I have got at welterweight. It is time to move on. I'm looking at middleweight now," said 6ft 1in southpaw Till.

"It's not that I'm scared to move up to middleweight - I am not scared of any man on this earth, no matter what you weigh. Don't say I'm fighting at weltwerweight because I am scared."