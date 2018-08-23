BBC Sport - UFC: Jo Calderwood became her 'own worst enemy' with depression

Before she fought Cynthia Calvillo at UFC Fight Night in Glasgow, Scottish UFC fighter Joanne Calderwood opened up to BBC Three about her battle with depression and alcohol.

