BBC Sport - UFC: Jo Calderwood became her 'own worst enemy' with depression
Calderwood became her 'own worst enemy'
- From the section Mixed Martial Arts
Before she fought Cynthia Calvillo at UFC Fight Night in Glasgow, Scottish UFC fighter Joanne Calderwood opened up to BBC Three about her battle with depression and alcohol.
