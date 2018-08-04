Conor McGregor v Khabib Nurmagomedov the biggest fight in UFC history - White

Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) is the lightweight champion after Conor McGregor (right) was stripped of the title in April for being inactive

Conor McGregor's comeback fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov is the "biggest fight in UFC history", says Dana White.

McGregor will fight Nurmagomedov for the Russian's lightweight title in Las Vegas on 6 October.

The Irishman, 30, who was beaten by Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in August 2017, has not fought in the UFC since November 2016.

In July he avoided jail after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct following an incident at a UFC media day.

The former two-weight champion had faced multiple criminal charges stemming from an altercation in April with other fighters.

McGregor was filmed throwing a metal dolly into a window of a bus parked at a Barclay's Center loading bay.

The coach bus had been carrying a group of UFC athletes and employees at the time, including Nurmagomedov, and two fighters were injured.

Before the incident, McGregor was stripped of his lightweight title for being inactive, which Nurmagomedov, 29, then won by beating Al Iaquinta to extend his record to 26 straight wins.

"We knew this was the fight to make, " UFC president White told Fox Sports. "I believe it is the biggest fight in the history of the company, other than the Mayweather fight. This thing is going to be massive."

Asked if he was concerned following McGregor's arrest and subsequent deal with US prosecutors, White told ESPN: "Conor came and did what he did and didn't expect the results that happened. I think we are not going to have any problems with these guys."

McGregor, who has a 21-3 UFC record, became the first fighter to hold two titles simultaneously when he beat Eddie Alvarez in his last UFC fight.

He then fought former five-weight world boxing champion Mayweather in one of the richest boxing bouts of all time.

"Conor is living proof of pound for pound, " added White, "He is willing to fight anyone in the world who thinks they are better than him - it's what makes him so popular, this is another fight to cement his legacy as one of the best ever."