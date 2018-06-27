BBC Sport - Clan Wars: Keith Coady v Mark Andrew

Clan Wars: Keith Coady v Mark Andrew

Action from the bantomweight division fight between Keith Coady and Mark Andrew at the recent Clan Wars event at Belfast's Ulster Hall.

The bout marked Dublin fighter Coady's long-awaited return to the cage after a lengthy layoff.

Highlights of the full event are available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

