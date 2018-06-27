BBC Sport - Clan Wars: Keith Coady v Mark Andrew
Clan Wars: Keith Coady v Mark Andrew
- From the section Mixed Martial Arts
Action from the bantomweight division fight between Keith Coady and Mark Andrew at the recent Clan Wars event at Belfast's Ulster Hall.
The bout marked Dublin fighter Coady's long-awaited return to the cage after a lengthy layoff.
Highlights of the full event are available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired