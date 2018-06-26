Ballymena fighter Rhys McKee is in a confident mood ahead of his lightweight title defence at the BAMMA Fight Night in London on Thursday.

The 22-year-old has won seven and drawn one of his nine professional fights, his only loss coming against Liverpool's Tim Barnett last year.

"It's my first defence as BAMMA champion and there is no doubt I will be leaving with that belt still on my shoulder." Says McKee.