BBC Sport - Clan Wars: Rory Girvan sweats it out to make weight before weigh-in
Girvan's 'weighty' issues ahead of Clan Wars
- From the section Mixed Martial Arts
Rory Girvan spends the last few hours before his weigh-in for the Clan Wars event at the Ulster Hall losing a few pounds in the sauna.
Girvan will face Callan Peace in the welterweight division.
