Clan Wars 32: A look at three of the fighters ready to step onto the cage at Ulster Hall

Media playback is not supported on this device Clan wars - Micky Doran

One of the most exciting Mixed Martial Arts nights ever to be held in Northern Ireland comes to the Ulster Hall on Sunday, 24 June.

Clan Wars 32 will be staged at the iconic Belfast venue, with highlights to be aired on the BBC iPlayer.

A total of forty fighters will be going head to head in the cage, with three title fights on the card.

The Clan Wars bantamweight title bout between Caolan Loughran and Micky Doran could be among the highlights.

Here is a closer look at some of the other fighters who will be on show and what motivates them to step into the cage.

Rory Girvan celebrates his debut MMA win by submission in March 2018

More than just a sport

Gym owner and Clan Wars fighter, Rory Girvan has been open about his struggles with mental health and depression.

"I've experienced, at times, pretty severe mental health issues since I was a teenager, and have used training since the age of 14 to improve my mental wellbeing," said Girvan, who will fight Callan Peace in a welterweight contest.

Having largely focused on strength training and powerlifting, Rory only switched his focus to fighting earlier last year.

"Mixed martial arts has changed my life, how I view the world and how I view myself," added the SBG Belfast fighter.

"I began training in January 2017, moving from strength sports to combat sports, pulling the plug on a successful run in powerlifting and haven't looked back since."

Girvan made his amateur debut and picked up his first win in the cage in March but MMA training not only helped him prepare for Clan Wars, it also helped him cope with the loss of a close friend.

"At the beginning of January, my best friend Michael Cullen took his own life. Had it not been for having the focus of preparing for an upcoming MMA fight in March, I'm not sure how I would have coped during that time."

Tadhg Linnane in action for the Galway Under-21 hurlers

Rugby, hurling and MMA

Galway native Tadhg Linnane is no stranger to competitive sport. He boasts an impressive junior rugby career - earning a call up to the Ireland Under-18 Youth Squad, where he played alongside Ulsterman Stephen Ferris.

Before switching to MMA three years ago, Linnane also had a notable hurling career, including representing Galway at Under-21 level.

But he has now dedicated his life to Mixed Martial Arts and will fight Jacek Jackowski for the Clan Wars light-welterweight title on Sunday.

"I have a serious passion for the sport and I'm totally addicted," Linnane admitted.

"I get up at 05:30 to go to work, I finish at 15:30 and then I go to train twice most evenings."

He pays the bills by working in a medical factory but wants to fight as a professional soon and is relishing the chance to showcase his skills for the first time in the Ulster Hall.

"I've fought in Scotland and Austria, but never on a stage this big. Crowds won't bother me though, as I have played in Croke Park in front of 80,000 people at a young age."

The Corrigan brothers feature on the promotional posters for Clan Wars 32

Brothers in arms

The Corrigan family will be well represented on Sunday night, with brothers James (25), Henry (23) and Sean (22) set to fight on the same card for only the second time.

Hailing from Ardoyne in Belfast, there will be no lack of support for the local trio.

Youngest brother Sean explains: "The three of us have an advantage of a shared fan base so we have great support when they all come together.

"We have around 100 friends and family coming to watch us on Sunday, that's not including team-mates and friends of the club who support us."

Watching one family member compete in a combat sport would be a stressful occasion for anyone but the extended Corrigan clan will have to live through the experience three times in one night.

"The family do get quite nervous but they are great support, they love watching us and making some noise when we are in there," added Sean.

"Give us another year and hopefully we can start collecting some titles."

View highlights of Clan Wars 32 from Belfast on the BBC iPlayer from Monday, 25 June.