Dungannon fighter Micky Doran says that he is grateful for everything that MMA has given him both in and out of the cage.

Doran, who travels over an hour every day to train, will fight Caolan Loughran at Clan Wars 32 at Belfast's Ulster Hall.

The fighters have exchanged strong words in the build-up to their meeting leading many to suggest that their bout could be one of the most intriguing fights of the night.

Highlights of the event will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer from Monday 25 June.

