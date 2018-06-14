BBC Sport - Fighting talk before big MMA bill in Belfast

Fighting talk before big MMA bill in Belfast

BBC Sport NI will showing the best of the action from a Clan Wars mixed martial arts bill being staged in Belfast.

The fights take place in a sold-out show at the Ulster Hall on Sunday, 24 June.

Highlights will be on the BBC iPlayer the following day.

