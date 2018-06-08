BBC Sport - Watch: MMA fighters promise 'fireworks' in Belfast

Watch: MMA fighters promise 'fireworks' in Belfast

Belfast fighter Andy Young is looking forward to fighting in front of an "electric" home crowd at Saturday's MMA Brave CF 13 event at the SSE Arena.

Young is taking on Bryan Creighton in the Flyweight division, his third time fighting in the city.

The main bout will be between Dublin's South African-born Frans Mlambo, who faces Stephen Loman in a re-match for the Featherweight title.

