UFC Fight Night 130: Darren Till fails to make weight for Stephen Thompson fight

Tickets for Darren Till's fight against Stephen Thompson sold out within an hour

UFC Fight Night 130 Venue: Echo Arena, Liverpool Date: Sunday, 27 May Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra from around 18:30 BST; text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Liverpool's Darren Till has failed to make the weight for Sunday's UFC welterweight fight against American Stephen Thompson.

Till was given an extra hour to make the 171lb limit for the headline bout at Liverpool's Echo Arena.

But after tipping the scales on Saturday morning at 174.5lb, it remains unclear if the fight will go ahead.

Thompson is the number one-ranked welterweight contender, and the bout headlines Liverpool's first UFC event.

The American earlier weighted in at 171lbs before Till was given extra time to make the required weight because of a "family emergency", according to UFC vice president Dave Lewis.

Till had already failed to arrive within the two-hour weigh-in window.

The 25-year-old moved to Brazil to train when he was 19 and Sunday's fight was set to be his first professional fight on home soil.

He is unbeaten and ranked eighth by the UFC, having won 16 and drawn one of his 17 contests, while Thompson, 35, has won 14, drawn one and lost two of his fights on decisions.

Fellow Liverpool fighter and debutant Molly McCann, 28, also missed the 127lb limit for her flyweight fight against 23-year-old Canadian Gillian Robertson by 1lb, having also being given an additional hour.

Analysis

BBC Three MMA reporter Simon Head

"Twenty of the 22 fighters on the fight card made the weight successfully for their respective matchups on Sunday.

"But Liverpool's two participants, welterweight main event star Till and women's flyweight debutant McCann, both failed to make the weight as the weigh-ins came to a dramatic close.

"No formal announcement has been made over both fighters' participation in Sunday night's event.

"The pair's respective opponents, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Gillian Robertson, will now decide whether to take the fights at catchweights or withdraw from the event.

"If the fights do go ahead, both Till and McCann will have to give up an agreed percentage of their purse to their opponents."