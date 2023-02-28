Watch: Freestyle Ski & Snowboarding World Champs 2023 - Snowboard Cross Finals

GB's Huw Nightingale competes against Canada's two-time Olympic Medallist Eliot Grondin in the Men's Snowboard Cross Finals with the hope of a medal after missing out at the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.
Meanwhile, Charlotte Bankes, who won a Snowboard Cross World Championship gold in 2021 is competing against Olympic gold medallist Eva Adamczyková in the Women's Snowboard Cross Final.
Both Nightingale and Bankes missed out on a medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics in the mixed team snowboard-cross competition which they hope to leave in the past with a medal in the Mixed Snowboard Cross Team Finals on Saturday.
"Unfortunately nobody managed to make it count for the Olympics, but we showed a lot better results on the World Cup circuit and I think that this year is just building on that," Bankes told BBC Sport.
The 2023 World Ski Championships will be available to watch across the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Action will be available to watch for 30 days on-demand after the event on iPlayer.
Wednesday 1 March
08:45-10:50
Men's Snowboard Cross Finals
Women's Snowboard Cross Finals
Available on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website & App & BBC Red Button.
Get Inspired: How to get into skiing
Skiing is a great workout - you can burn up to 500 calories an hour!
Your knees take on the weight of your body when you turn downhill, strengthening your bones and joints.
As you go down the slope, your body is in a squat position, which improves your balance and builds your stomach and leg muscles.
Snow sport centres and dry ski slopes around the country offer lessons to children as young as three. Find your local centre in England,Wales or Scotland to get yourself on the slopes. The Ski Club of Northern Ireland has a useful Facebook page too.
You fix on a pair of skis to your feet, whilst wearing special boots, and glide down a slope. Many people in the United Kingdom learn the basics of alpine skiing on dry ski slopes or at indoor snow centres, which offer lessons and equipment rental.
Is it for me?
There are beginners classes all over the country, and you can pick up the basics quickly. So if you like the cold, the rush of speed and adrenaline then give it a go.
What to expect when I get there?
Skiing is a great workout - you can burn up to 500 calories an hour.
Your knees take on the weight of your body when you turn downhill, strengthening your bones and joints.
As you go down the slope, your body is in a squat position, which improves your balance and builds your stomach and leg muscles.
Snowsport centres and dry ski slopes around the country offer lessons to children as young as three.
Skiing is open to all and anyone with a disability can compete. Disability Snow sport UK has loads of advice about getting involved. They offer lessons, recreational adaptive skiing with local groups and a race falseleague which is open to people with or without a disability.
Get Inspired: How to get into skiing
