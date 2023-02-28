Watch: Freestyle Ski & Snowboarding World Champs 2023 - Snowboard Cross Finals

GB's Huw Nightingale competes against Canada's two-time Olympic Medallist Eliot Grondin in the Men's Snowboard Cross Finals with the hope of a medal after missing out at the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Bankes, who won a Snowboard Cross World Championship gold in 2021 is competing against Olympic gold medallist Eva Adamczyková in the Women's Snowboard Cross Final.

Both Nightingale and Bankes missed out on a medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics in the mixed team snowboard-cross competition which they hope to leave in the past with a medal in the Mixed Snowboard Cross Team Finals on Saturday.

"Unfortunately nobody managed to make it count for the Olympics, but we showed a lot better results on the World Cup circuit and I think that this year is just building on that," Bankes told BBC Sport.

