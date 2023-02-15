Watch: 2023 World Ski Championships - Shiffrin in women's giant slalom

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Double Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is looking to increase her medal haul at the 2023 FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in Thursday's women's giant slalom.

The Colorado-born star took silver in the Super G behind Marta Bassino to earn her 12th world championship medal in just 15 starts, sitting alongside Norway's Kjetil Andre Aamodtat the top of the post-WWII individual medal list.

Shiffrin has collected three giant slalom medals at worlds (two silvers, one bronze). Two years ago in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, she finished second behind reigning world champion Lara Gut-Behrami, with Austria's Katharina Liensberger taking bronze.

The 27-year-old is leading the discipline's World Cup standings with five wins out of eight races this season followed by Gut-Behrami and Bassino with one win each.Valerie Grenier of Canada was the other skier to claim a victory in the discipline during this campaign.

Shiffrin, who decided to part ways with long-time head coach Mike Dayahead of this race, will also be in action in the women's slalom on Saturday.