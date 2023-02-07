Watch: 2023 World Ski Championships - GB's Langmuir & Vinter in men's Super G

The 47th FIS Alpine World Ski Championships will be taking place from 6 to 19 February 2023 in two neighbouring locations in the French Alps, Courchevel and Meribel.
What is the event?
The 47th FIS Alpine World Ski Championships will be taking place from 6 to 19 February 2023 in two neighbouring locations in the French Alps, Courchevel and Meribel.
All eyes will be on Mikaela Shiffrin, who has recovered in spectacular fashion from a disappointing Winter Olympics, when she failed to finish three of five events and never got close to a medal.
The 27-year-old American has since passed former team-mate Lindsey Vonn's tally of World Cup wins, and has moved within one of the all-time record of 86 and hopes to add to the 11 World Championship medals - including six gold - she has already won.
Who are the British skiers to watch?
Great Britain's squad of 12 is the largest team sent in recent years.
Dave Ryding, competing in his eighth World Championships, forms part of the men's slalom squad, alongside Billy Major, Laurie Taylor, and Ed Guigonnet.
Reece Bell and Victoria Palla will compete in the women's slalom and they could be joined by Charlie Guest and Alex Tilley if they can prove their fitness.
Palla and Tilley are also scheduled to compete in the giant slalom, along with Charlie Raposo and Calum Langmuir.
In the super G, Langmuir will be joined by Roy Steudle and Owen Vinter, while Steudle is the lone entrant for the downhill race.
Chemmy Alcott, a four-time Winter Olympian, is looking forward to watching Britain's 12-strong squad which suffered a funding cut last year that left athletes with an £800,000 shortfall.
"I think it is really exciting to have such a big squad," she said. "It shows people they are hungry, they want to go against the grain and show they can do it with British grit.
"We have got youth on our side - inexperience that could play into our favour because there is no pressure or expectations - but we have also got some great team leaders and some huge talent."
How can I watch?
All times listed in GMT and subject to change.
BBC iPlayer
The 2023 World Ski Championships will be available to watch across the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Action will be available to watch for 30 days on-demand after the event on iPlayer.
Thursday, 9 February
Men's Super G
10:15-11:15: Live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
How can I get involved?
BBC Sport
Skiing is a great workout - you can burn up to 500 calories an hour!
Your knees take on the weight of your body when you turn downhill, strengthening your bones and joints.
As you go down the slope, your body is in a squat position, which improves your balance and builds your stomach and leg muscles.
Snowsport centres and dry ski slopes around the country offer lessons to children as young as three. Find your local centre in England, Wales or Scotland to get yourself on the slopes. The Ski Club of Northern Ireland has a useful Facebook page too.
There's also loads of information at Disability Snowsport for anyone looking for inclusive skiing.