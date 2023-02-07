Watch: 2023 World Ski Championships - GB's Langmuir & Vinter in men's Super G

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Dave Ryding has competed for Great Britain in four Olympics and seven World Championships. Image caption: Dave Ryding has competed for Great Britain in four Olympics and seven World Championships.

Great Britain's squad of 12 is the largest team sent in recent years.

Dave Ryding, competing in his eighth World Championships, forms part of the men's slalom squad, alongside Billy Major, Laurie Taylor, and Ed Guigonnet.

Reece Bell and Victoria Palla will compete in the women's slalom and they could be joined by Charlie Guest and Alex Tilley if they can prove their fitness.

Palla and Tilley are also scheduled to compete in the giant slalom, along with Charlie Raposo and Calum Langmuir.

In the super G, Langmuir will be joined by Roy Steudle and Owen Vinter, while Steudle is the lone entrant for the downhill race.

Chemmy Alcott, a four-time Winter Olympian, is looking forward to watching Britain's 12-strong squad which suffered a funding cut last year that left athletes with an £800,000 shortfall.

"I think it is really exciting to have such a big squad," she said. "It shows people they are hungry, they want to go against the grain and show they can do it with British grit.

"We have got youth on our side - inexperience that could play into our favour because there is no pressure or expectations - but we have also got some great team leaders and some huge talent."