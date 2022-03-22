Watch: World Figure Skating Championships - GB's Jones & Boyadji in pairs free skate

If you're a beginner you can check out Skate UK - a 10-stage programme to help get you started.
But what is it?
There's figure skating and speed skating - sports you may have seen at the Winter Olympics. But skating doesn't have to be competitive. You can put on a pair of skates (which you can hire at rinks) and start gliding across the ice. It's best to make sure you can skate in a straight line before you attempt jumps and turns.
Is it for me?
Ice skating is for anybody and easy to learn, whether you just want a bit of fun with friends or are serious about joining a team.
What to expect when I get there?
If you haven't skated before, you might be scared of taking a fall on the ice. But don't worry, most people will take a tumble at some point and you'll be surprised at how quickly your balance will improve.
There's an emphasis on quick foot movement and supple knees, so you'll also improve your flexibility.
The focus on lower-body movement will help build leg muscles.
Concentration is key, so ice skating can be mentally stimulating.
You can start young - Skate Tots is a training programme for pre-school children to enjoy.
Inclusive Skating is an organisation that is striving to make ice skating accessible, and they have devised a scoring system that allows disadvantaged skaters to compete alongside able-bodied competitors.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
If you haven't skated before, you might be scared of taking a fall on the ice. But don't worry, most people will take a tumble at some point and you'll be surprised at how quickly your balance will improve.
-
There's an emphasis on quick foot movement and supple knees, so you'll also improve your flexibility.
-
The focus on lower-body movement will help build leg muscles.
-
Concentration is key, so ice skating can be mentally stimulating.
-
You can start young - Skate Tots is a training programme for pre-school children to enjoy.
- Inclusive Skating is an organisation that is striving to make ice skating accessible, and they have devised a scoring system that allows disadvantaged skaters to compete alongside able-bodied competitors.
How to get into ice skating
BBC Sport
How do I start?
If you're a beginner you can check out Skate UK - a 10-stage programme to help get you started.
But what is it?
There's figure skating and speed skating - sports you may have seen at the Winter Olympics. But skating doesn't have to be competitive. You can put on a pair of skates (which you can hire at rinks) and start gliding across the ice. It's best to make sure you can skate in a straight line before you attempt jumps and turns.
Is it for me?
Ice skating is for anybody and easy to learn, whether you just want a bit of fun with friends or are serious about joining a team.
What to expect when I get there?