GB's Zoe Jones and Christopher Boyadji

Watch: World Figure Skating Championships - GB's Jones & Boyadji in pairs free skate

  1. How to get into ice skating

    BBC Sport

    How do I start?

    If you're a beginner you can check out Skate UK - a 10-stage programme to help get you started.

    But what is it?

    There's figure skating and speed skating - sports you may have seen at the Winter Olympics. But skating doesn't have to be competitive. You can put on a pair of skates (which you can hire at rinks) and start gliding across the ice. It's best to make sure you can skate in a straight line before you attempt jumps and turns.

    Is it for me?

    Ice skating is for anybody and easy to learn, whether you just want a bit of fun with friends or are serious about joining a team.

    What to expect when I get there?

    • If you haven't skated before, you might be scared of taking a fall on the ice. But don't worry, most people will take a tumble at some point and you'll be surprised at how quickly your balance will improve.
    • There's an emphasis on quick foot movement and supple knees, so you'll also improve your flexibility.
    • The focus on lower-body movement will help build leg muscles.
    • Concentration is key, so ice skating can be mentally stimulating.
    • You can start young - Skate Tots is a training programme for pre-school children to enjoy.
    • Inclusive Skating is an organisation that is striving to make ice skating accessible, and they have devised a scoring system that allows disadvantaged skaters to compete alongside able-bodied competitors.
