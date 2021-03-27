Watch: Figure Skating World Championships - Exhibition Gala

Ice skating is for anybody and easy to learn, whether you just want a bit of fun with friends or are serious about joining a team.

There's figure skating and speed skating - sports you may have seen at the Winter Olympics. But skating doesn't have to be competitive. You can put on a pair of skates (which you can hire at rinks) and start gliding across the ice. It's best to make sure you can skate in a straight line before you attempt jumps and turns.

If you're a beginner you can check out Skate UK - a 10-stage programme to help get you started.