Watch: Figure Skating World Championships - Exhibition Gala

How to get into ice skating
Ice skating is for anybody and easy to learn, whether you just want a bit of fun with friends or are serious about joining a team.
There's figure skating and speed skating - sports you may have seen at the Winter Olympics. But skating doesn't have to be competitive. You can put on a pair of skates (which you can hire at rinks) and start gliding across the ice. It's best to make sure you can skate in a straight line before you attempt jumps and turns.
If you're a beginner you can check out Skate UK - a 10-stage programme to help get you started.