Watch: Figure Skating World Championships - Men's Free Skating & Ice Dance Free Dance

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Nathan Chen won gold for the United States in 2019 Image caption: Nathan Chen won gold for the United States in 2019

First hosted 125 years ago, the World Figure Skating Championships are among ice skating’s most prestigious events.

This year nearly 200 competitors from across the globe will compete in Stockholm, Sweden, for the opportunity to call themselves the world champion in their discipline.

There are four competitive events in the tournament – the Mens, Ladies and Pairs Free Skate and the Ice Dance Free Dance, the event made famous in Britain by Torvill and Dean’s Olympic gold medal-winning routine.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic but two reigning champions from 2019 are back to defend their titles – the men’s champion Nathan Chen from the USA, and China’s Wenjing Sui and Cong Han, who won the pairs event.