Watch: Figure Skating World Championships - Pairs final

How to watch the World Figure Skating Championships
All times are subject to change
We’ll have live coverage from the four main events in this year’s competition, plus the exhibition event on the final day.
You can watch live coverage on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website and mobile app. For full details of the BBC’s coverage, please click here.
Thursday 25 March
Pairs Free Skating
17:05-21:30 GMT - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
The Brits hoping to make an impression
Nine British skaters will be taking to the ice across the four main disciplines, including the oldest skater taking part this week.
41-year-old Zoe Jones retired in 2001 to concentrate on her family, but returned to the sport in 2014 and is now competing in her sixth successive World Championships alongside her pairs partner Christopher Boyadji.
Britain’s biggest chance at a strong finish is likely to rest with Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, who came fifth in the ice dance free dance event at the European Championships last year.
The pair have been based in Montreal since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which has allowed them to avoid the training restrictions that have applied to Britain’s other competitors.
Full list of British entrants
Mens Free Skate
Peter James Hallam
Ladies Free Skate
Natasha McKay; Karly Robertson
Pairs Free Skate
Zoe Jones & Christopher Boyadji
Ice Dance Free Dance
Lilah Fear & Lewis Gibson; Sasha Fear & George Waddell
Introducing the World Figure Skating Championships
First hosted 125 years ago, the World Figure Skating Championships are among ice skating’s most prestigious events.
This year nearly 200 competitors from across the globe will compete in Stockholm, Sweden, for the opportunity to call themselves the world champion in their discipline.
There are four competitive events in the tournament – the Mens, Ladies and Pairs Free Skate and the Ice Dance Free Dance, the event made famous in Britain by Torvill and Dean’s Olympic gold medal-winning routine.
The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic but two reigning champions from 2019 are back to defend their titles – the men’s champion Nathan Chen from the USA, and China’s Wenjing Sui and Cong Han, who won the pairs event.
How to get into ice skating
Ice skating is for anybody and easy to learn, whether you just want a bit of fun with friends or are serious about joining a team.
There's figure skating and speed skating - sports you may have seen at the Winter Olympics. But skating doesn't have to be competitive. You can put on a pair of skates (which you can hire at rinks) and start gliding across the ice. It's best to make sure you can skate in a straight line before you attempt jumps and turns.
If you're a beginner you can check out Skate UK - a 10-stage programme to help get you started.