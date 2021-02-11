Watch: Cross World Championships - Team Snowboard Cross

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Mick Dierdorff celebrates winning the men's world title in 2019 Image caption: Mick Dierdorff celebrates winning the men's world title in 2019

Normally part of the larger World Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding Championships, the coronavirus pandemic has meant that plans for the usual combined event Zhangjiakou, China have been abandoned in favour of a number of small championships elsewhere.

The ski and snowboard cross events now place in Idre Fjall in Sweden and the many of the world's best snowboarders will be in action today, including reigning men's and women's champions Mick Dierdorff of the US and Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic.

Snowboard cross involves a group of boarders racing down a narrow course jumps and tight turns. It's fast, exciting and dangerous - collisions are not uncommon.