Watch: Cross World Championships - Team Snowboard Cross

What are the World Ski & Snowboard Cross Championships?
Normally part of the larger World Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding Championships, the coronavirus pandemic has meant that plans for the usual combined event Zhangjiakou, China have been abandoned in favour of a number of small championships elsewhere.
The ski and snowboard cross events now place in Idre Fjall in Sweden and the many of the world's best snowboarders will be in action today, including reigning men's and women's champions Mick Dierdorff of the US and Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic.
Snowboard cross involves a group of boarders racing down a narrow course jumps and tight turns. It's fast, exciting and dangerous - collisions are not uncommon.
Watch the world snowboard cross championships on the BBC
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC Sport
You can watch the very best of the action from the World Ski & Snowboard Cross Championships right here on the BBC Sport website as well as on the mobile app and via the BBC iPlayer - where you can catch up with all of the best action at your leisure.
Friday 12 February
Team Snowboard Cross
11:20-13:35 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Saturday 13 February
Men's & Women's Snowboard Cross
11:20-13:10 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
How to get into snowboarding
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Snowboarding will give you an adrenaline rush of speed and you can learn how to do tricks. If you like the cold and being outdoors - although there are indoor slopes all over the country - then give it a go.
It's a high-intensity aerobic workout, so you'll get a good sweat on. The average snowboarder can burn up to 450 calories per hour.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
What are the World Ski & Snowboard Cross Championships?
Normally part of the larger World Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding Championships, the coronavirus pandemic has meant that plans for the usual combined event Zhangjiakou, China have been abandoned in favour of a number of small championships elsewhere.
The ski and snowboard cross events now place in Idre Fjall in Sweden and the many of the world's best snowboarders will be in action today, including reigning men's and women's champions Mick Dierdorff of the US and Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic.
Snowboard cross involves a group of boarders racing down a narrow course jumps and tight turns. It's fast, exciting and dangerous - collisions are not uncommon.
Watch the world snowboard cross championships on the BBC
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC Sport
You can watch the very best of the action from the World Ski & Snowboard Cross Championships right here on the BBC Sport website as well as on the mobile app and via the BBC iPlayer - where you can catch up with all of the best action at your leisure.
Friday 12 February
Team Snowboard Cross
11:20-13:35 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Saturday 13 February
Men's & Women's Snowboard Cross
11:20-13:10 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
How to get into snowboarding
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Snowboarding will give you an adrenaline rush of speed and you can learn how to do tricks. If you like the cold and being outdoors - although there are indoor slopes all over the country - then give it a go.
It's a high-intensity aerobic workout, so you'll get a good sweat on. The average snowboarder can burn up to 450 calories per hour.
Find your nearest club in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.