Watch: Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Downhill

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Mikaela Shiffrin Image caption: Mikaela Shiffrin

USA's Mikaela Shiffrin is bidding to win her fifth consecutive World Championship slalom title and is also planning on competing in the giant slalom, combined and Super-G.

But France's Laura Gut Behrami will be the one to beat in Super-G, with four World Cup wins under her belt this month in her signature event.

Switzerland's Beat Feuz has been excellent in the downhill this season and is favourite for the title but Italy's Dominik Paris is back in form after an Achilles injury and Matthias Mayer has been consistently on the podium in the speed races.

Predicting a winner of the men's slalom is altogether more difficult with seven different winners of the World Cup races this season - the first time that has happened since 2009.