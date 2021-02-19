Watch: Alpine Skiing World Championships - Women's Slalom

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami beats Mikaela Shiffren by just two-hundredths of a second to win giant slalom gold and secure her third medal at the Alpine Ski World Championships.
Who are the British skiers to watch?
Dave Ryding was on the World Cup podium in January with third place in Adelboden and leads a seven-strong British team in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
The team also includes Charlie Guest, Alex Tilley, Sarah Woodward, Billy Major, Charlie Raposo and Laurie Taylor.
English ski racer Raposo, 25, takes part in today’s men’s giant slalom event.
Paul Trayner, GB Snowsport alpine director, said: "It has been such a difficult year for everyone, however, we go into this year's World Championships with one of the strongest teams ever, after a season of top results.
"A World Cup podium for Dave, three Europa Cup winners and with Alex skiing consistently in the top 30 at World Cup level we have so much to look forward to in the next couple of weeks."
How to watch on the BBC
The Alpine Ski World Championship will be available to watch across the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
All times are GMT and subject to change at late notice.
Saturday 20 February
Live coverage
First run
08:45-10:45 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Second run
12:15-13:45 – BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Replay
20:00-21:30 - BBC Red Button
What are the Alpine Ski World Championships?
The 2021 Alpine World Ski Championships are taking place in Italy between 8-21 February.
The action will be held in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, which will also host alpine skiing when the country stages the 2026 Winter Olympics – the first time Europe has been awarded a winter Games in two decades.
Athletes from 70 countries will compete for the 13 world titles on offer at the Italian resort but unfortunately, no fans will be in attendance in Cortina due to coronavirus restrictions.
How to get into skiiing
There are beginners’ classes all over the country, and you can pick up the basics quickly. So, if you like the cold, the rush of speed and adrenaline then give it a go.
Skiing is a great workout - you can burn up to 500 calories an hour.
Find your local centre in England, Wales or Scotland to get yourself on the slopes. The Ski Club of Northern Ireland has a useful Facebook page too. There's also loads of information at Disability Snowsport for anyone looking for inclusive skiing.
