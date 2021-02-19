Watch: Alpine Skiing World Championships - Women's Slalom

Video content Video caption: How British skier Dave Ryding learnt to ski without snow How British skier Dave Ryding learnt to ski without snow

Dave Ryding was on the World Cup podium in January with third place in Adelboden and leads a seven-strong British team in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The team also includes Charlie Guest, Alex Tilley, Sarah Woodward, Billy Major, Charlie Raposo and Laurie Taylor.

English ski racer Raposo, 25, takes part in today’s men’s giant slalom event.

Paul Trayner, GB Snowsport alpine director, said: "It has been such a difficult year for everyone, however, we go into this year's World Championships with one of the strongest teams ever, after a season of top results.

"A World Cup podium for Dave, three Europa Cup winners and with Alex skiing consistently in the top 30 at World Cup level we have so much to look forward to in the next couple of weeks."