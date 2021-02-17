Watch: Alpine Skiing World Championships - Women's Giant Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin became the most
decorated American skier in World Championships history by winning gold in the
alpine combined in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
The 25-year-old was in prime position
to challenge after finishing third in the combined's opening super-G.
She produced a slalom masterclass to
post a combined time of two minutes 07.22 seconds over the two runs.
Her ninth world medal moved her past
Lindsey Vonn's total of eight.
Shiffrin
- who won her first World Championships medal in 2013 - now has six golds, one
silver and two bronzes, so also surpassed Ted Ligety's record of five golds.
The
Colorado native is now fourth on the all-time list for medals won by women at
the World Championships.
Who are the British skiers to watch?
Dave
Ryding was on the World Cup podium in January with third place in Adelboden and
leads a seven-strong British team in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
The
team also includes Charlie Guest, Alex Tilley, Sarah Woodward, Billy Major,
Charlie Raposo and Laurie Taylor.
Scottish
ski racer Tilley, 27, takes part in today’s women’s giant slalom event.
Paul
Trayner, GB Snowsport alpine director, said: "It has been such a difficult
year for everyone, however, we go into this year's World Championships with one
of the strongest teams ever, after a season of top results.
"A
World Cup podium for Dave, three Europa Cup winners and with Alex skiing
consistently in the top 30 at World Cup level we have so much to look forward
to in the next couple of weeks."
What are the Alpine Ski World Championships?
The 2021 Alpine World Ski Championships are taking place in
Italy between 8-21 February.
The action will be held in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, which will
also host alpine skiing when the country stages the 2026 Winter Olympics – the
first time Europe has been awarded a winter Games in two decades.
Athletes from 70 countries will compete for the 13 world titles
on offer at the Italian resort but unfortunately, no fans will be in attendance
in Cortina due to coronavirus restrictions.
What are the Alpine Ski World Championships?
The 2021 Alpine World Ski Championships are taking place in Italy between 8-21 February.
The action will be held in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, which will also host alpine skiing when the country stages the 2026 Winter Olympics – the first time Europe has been awarded a winter Games in two decades.
Athletes from 70 countries will compete for the 13 world titles on offer at the Italian resort but unfortunately, no fans will be in attendance in Cortina due to coronavirus restrictions.
