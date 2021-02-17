Great Britain's Alex Tilley

Watch: Alpine Skiing World Championships - Women's Giant Slalom

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Shiffrin becomes most decorated US skier

    Mikaela Shiffrin
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Mikaela Shiffrin

    Mikaela Shiffrin became the most decorated American skier in World Championships history by winning gold in the alpine combined in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

    The 25-year-old was in prime position to challenge after finishing third in the combined's opening super-G.

    She produced a slalom masterclass to post a combined time of two minutes 07.22 seconds over the two runs.

    Her ninth world medal moved her past Lindsey Vonn's total of eight.

    Shiffrin - who won her first World Championships medal in 2013 - now has six golds, one silver and two bronzes, so also surpassed Ted Ligety's record of five golds.

    The Colorado native is now fourth on the all-time list for medals won by women at the World Championships.

  2. Who are the British skiers to watch?

    Dave Ryding
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Dave Ryding

    Dave Ryding was on the World Cup podium in January with third place in Adelboden and leads a seven-strong British team in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

    The team also includes Charlie Guest, Alex Tilley, Sarah Woodward, Billy Major, Charlie Raposo and Laurie Taylor.

    Scottish ski racer Tilley, 27, takes part in today’s women’s giant slalom event.

    Paul Trayner, GB Snowsport alpine director, said: "It has been such a difficult year for everyone, however, we go into this year's World Championships with one of the strongest teams ever, after a season of top results.

    "A World Cup podium for Dave, three Europa Cup winners and with Alex skiing consistently in the top 30 at World Cup level we have so much to look forward to in the next couple of weeks."

  3. How to watch on the BBC

    BBC Sport

    The Alpine Ski World Championship will be available to watch across the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

    All times are GMT and subject to change at late notice.

    Thursday 18 February

    Live coverage

    First run

    08:45-10:45 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

    Second run

    12:15-13:45 – BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

    Replay

    20:00-21:30 - BBC Red Button

  4. What are the Alpine Ski World Championships?

    The 2021 Alpine World Ski Championships are taking place in Italy between 8-21 February.

    The action will be held in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, which will also host alpine skiing when the country stages the 2026 Winter Olympics – the first time Europe has been awarded a winter Games in two decades.

    Athletes from 70 countries will compete for the 13 world titles on offer at the Italian resort but unfortunately, no fans will be in attendance in Cortina due to coronavirus restrictions.

  5. How to get into skiiing

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Video content

    Video caption: Snowsport England's programme to encourage people to take up snow sports

    There are beginners’ classes all over the country, and you can pick up the basics quickly. So, if you like the cold, the rush of speed and adrenaline then give it a go.

    Skiing is a great workout - you can burn up to 500 calories an hour.

    Also, anyone with a disability can compete. Disability Snowsport UK has loads of advice about getting involved. They offer lessons, recreational adaptive skiing with local groups and a race league which is open to people with or without a disability.

    Find your local centre in England, Wales or Scotland to get yourself on the slopes. The Ski Club of Northern Ireland has a useful Facebook page too. There's also loads of information at Disability Snowsport for anyone looking for inclusive skiing.

